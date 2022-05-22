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5.22.22: Hillary #LockHerUp is TRENDING. Durham case! AZ ballot harvest? Monkeypox lie! PRAY!
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52 views • May 27, 2022
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Kash explains why he’s not too concerned about the jurors that were selected for the Sussmann trial.
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/9738
Lara Trump talks about the moment when DJT asked the entire family if they would be okay with him running for President. https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/9736
BIG ARIZONA FRAUD UPDATE: Law Enforcement Raids Nonprofits In '2000 Mules' Ballot Trafficking Investigation - "Like Tweety Birds, They Sang"
https://tinyurl.com/yckjbaj9
BOMBSHELL VIDEO Shows Same Woman Makes FOUR Trips to Detroit Drop Box In TWO Days… Deposits Stacks Of Ballots https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/9733
Remember the night Hillary lost the election? Robby Mook remembers. He was speechless. https://t.me/stormypatriotjoe21/10540
Here are the transcript excerpts from Robby Mook admitting the Alfa Bank allegations - and the idea to spread them to the media - made it all the way up to Hillary Clinton. https://t.me/stormypatriotjoe21/10531
“At the same time that Hillary’s campaign, Obama’s campaign organization, and the DNC were simultaneously paying Perkins Coie, the spouse of one of Fusion GPS’s key employees was working directly for Obama in the West Wing. Shailagh Murray, https://t.me/stormypatriotjoe21/10529
A Storm is Coming! https://t.me/stormypatriotjoe21/10526
Bill Gates Warns Us About The Threat Of A Smallpox Attack November 4, 2021 https://t.me/TheRealKimShady/58962
Whoa whoa whoa-Joe Manchin is reading the her memo of no leases right to her lying face! 🔥 https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/89661
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[MIRROR] Relay by: https://truthparadigm.tv
--------------------------------------------------------------
AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/
Music
Event Horizon
https://audiojungle.net/item/epical/17021695
Help for those struggling with Abortion issues:
www.birthchoice.net
Kash explains why he’s not too concerned about the jurors that were selected for the Sussmann trial.
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/9738
Lara Trump talks about the moment when DJT asked the entire family if they would be okay with him running for President. https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/9736
BIG ARIZONA FRAUD UPDATE: Law Enforcement Raids Nonprofits In '2000 Mules' Ballot Trafficking Investigation - "Like Tweety Birds, They Sang"
https://tinyurl.com/yckjbaj9
BOMBSHELL VIDEO Shows Same Woman Makes FOUR Trips to Detroit Drop Box In TWO Days… Deposits Stacks Of Ballots https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/9733
Remember the night Hillary lost the election? Robby Mook remembers. He was speechless. https://t.me/stormypatriotjoe21/10540
Here are the transcript excerpts from Robby Mook admitting the Alfa Bank allegations - and the idea to spread them to the media - made it all the way up to Hillary Clinton. https://t.me/stormypatriotjoe21/10531
“At the same time that Hillary’s campaign, Obama’s campaign organization, and the DNC were simultaneously paying Perkins Coie, the spouse of one of Fusion GPS’s key employees was working directly for Obama in the West Wing. Shailagh Murray, https://t.me/stormypatriotjoe21/10529
A Storm is Coming! https://t.me/stormypatriotjoe21/10526
Bill Gates Warns Us About The Threat Of A Smallpox Attack November 4, 2021 https://t.me/TheRealKimShady/58962
Whoa whoa whoa-Joe Manchin is reading the her memo of no leases right to her lying face! 🔥 https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/89661
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
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*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
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★AND WE KNOW PINS – 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
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★AND WE KNOW PINS – 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ DONT TREAD ON ME ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything you want. https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends. https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Don The Punisher Pin ★ Made in the USA https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ We The People Pin ★ Made in the USA https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated Cross Pin ★ https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
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