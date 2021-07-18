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CEYLON: DON'T SAY YOU WERE NOT WARNED?
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147 views • July 18, 2021
MIRROR SOURCE:
CEYLON: https://odysee.com/@ceylon:1
https://odysee.com/@ceylon:1/...dont-say-you-were-not-warned:0
COMPLAIN: OXFAM BLAMES ALL WHITE
PEOPLE FOR RACISM!
https://www.patriot-movement.uk/oxfam-white-people?utm_campaign=oxfam1&;utm_medium=email&utm_source=britainfirstpayments
13-Year-Old Dies in Sleep After
Receiving Pfizer COVID Vaccine; CDC Investigating
https://www.newsweek.com/13-year-old-dies-sleep-after-receiving-pfizer-covid-vaccine-cdc-investigating-1606529
WHO insider exposes GAVI, Bill Gates
for perpetrating coronavirus plandemic
https://www.pandemic.news/2021-03-04-who-insider-exposes-gavi-gates-perpetrating-plandemic.html#
Eminent doctor: COVID vaccine is
‘bioterrorism by injection’ and has likely caused at least 50K deaths in the US
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/eminent-doc-covid-vax-is-bioterrorism-by-injection-and-has-likely-caused-at-least-50k-deaths-in-the-us
https://www.bitchute.com
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https://informedplanet.org/
mark ceylon
https://mewe.com
mark ceylon
https://www.minds.com/ceylonx
ceylonx
https://gab.ai/home
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https://twitter.com/markceylon
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mark Ceylon
https://unplugged.social/
mark ceylon
CEYLON: https://odysee.com/@ceylon:1
https://odysee.com/@ceylon:1/...dont-say-you-were-not-warned:0
COMPLAIN: OXFAM BLAMES ALL WHITE
PEOPLE FOR RACISM!
https://www.patriot-movement.uk/oxfam-white-people?utm_campaign=oxfam1&;utm_medium=email&utm_source=britainfirstpayments
13-Year-Old Dies in Sleep After
Receiving Pfizer COVID Vaccine; CDC Investigating
https://www.newsweek.com/13-year-old-dies-sleep-after-receiving-pfizer-covid-vaccine-cdc-investigating-1606529
WHO insider exposes GAVI, Bill Gates
for perpetrating coronavirus plandemic
https://www.pandemic.news/2021-03-04-who-insider-exposes-gavi-gates-perpetrating-plandemic.html#
Eminent doctor: COVID vaccine is
‘bioterrorism by injection’ and has likely caused at least 50K deaths in the US
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/eminent-doc-covid-vax-is-bioterrorism-by-injection-and-has-likely-caused-at-least-50k-deaths-in-the-us
https://www.bitchute.com
ceylon
https://brandnewtube.com/video_studio
ceylon
https://rumble.com/
ceylon
https://wego.social/ceylon
mark ceylon
https://informedplanet.org/
mark ceylon
https://mewe.com
mark ceylon
https://www.minds.com/ceylonx
ceylonx
https://gab.ai/home
mark ceylon
https://twitter.com/markceylon
markceylon
https://vk.com/
mark Ceylon
https://unplugged.social/
mark ceylon
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