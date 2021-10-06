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'The Vaccine Death Report' (Part 2) - 'Vaccine' Filled W/ Nanotechnology, Transforms Humanity Into Cyborgs, Everyone Will Have Same Thoughts & Feelings (MIRRORED)
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1094 views • October 06, 2021
'The Vaccine Death Report' (Part 2) - 'Vaccine' Filled W/ Nanotechnology, Transforms Humanity Into Cyborgs, Everyone Will Have Same Thoughts & Feelings (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Odysee channel @neverlosetruth at:-
https://odysee.com/@neverlosetruth:0/2021-10-04_21-15-42:e
Part 2 includes information regarding death counts in Israel, Brazil, the science that confirms vaccine damage, Big Pharma's liability exemption, graphene oxide nanotech causing disruption in the bodies electromagnetic field, DNA alteration, blood changes, 5G, the 'dark families' controlling the transhumanism agenda. Links are below.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]
Thank you very much, and please know your donation not only helps me, it helps me help others.
Please subscribe to my
to my Bitchute channel -
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
neverlosetruth2
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPPtXN7bo-iq-ezTn9xvMOw/featured?view_as=subscriber
neverlosetruth1
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0iDLeNSGfowadOuJ8RAKrQ
neverlosetruth3
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPPtXN7bo-iq-ezTn9xvMOw
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/downloads/en/vaccines/vaccinereport.pdf
https://1000covidstories.com/personal-stories/
https://thecovidworld.com/queensland-nurse-says-she-will-not-take-the-covid-19-vaccine-horrific-adverse-reactions-are-going-unreported/
https://seethetruth.club/covid-19-vaccine-victims/
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/report/
Mirrored from Odysee channel @neverlosetruth at:-
https://odysee.com/@neverlosetruth:0/2021-10-04_21-15-42:e
Part 2 includes information regarding death counts in Israel, Brazil, the science that confirms vaccine damage, Big Pharma's liability exemption, graphene oxide nanotech causing disruption in the bodies electromagnetic field, DNA alteration, blood changes, 5G, the 'dark families' controlling the transhumanism agenda. Links are below.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]
Thank you very much, and please know your donation not only helps me, it helps me help others.
Please subscribe to my
to my Bitchute channel -
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
neverlosetruth2
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPPtXN7bo-iq-ezTn9xvMOw/featured?view_as=subscriber
neverlosetruth1
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0iDLeNSGfowadOuJ8RAKrQ
neverlosetruth3
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPPtXN7bo-iq-ezTn9xvMOw
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/downloads/en/vaccines/vaccinereport.pdf
https://1000covidstories.com/personal-stories/
https://thecovidworld.com/queensland-nurse-says-she-will-not-take-the-covid-19-vaccine-horrific-adverse-reactions-are-going-unreported/
https://seethetruth.club/covid-19-vaccine-victims/
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/report/
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