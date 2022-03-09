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3 9 22 LIES filling the AIRWAVES BILAB truth pouring out Its about the CHILDRENFuture Pray
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Banners for Freedom - https://www.banners4freedom.com/
Ukraine on Fire full movie
https://rumble.com/vwxxi8-ukraine-on-fire.html
Thomas Renz, Esq. Discusses federal filings
https://t.me/chiefnerd/2737
BioNTech SEC Filing
https://t.me/chiefnerd/2738
Mortality 6x higher
https://t.me/chiefnerd/2740
Putin discusses combat ops
https://t.me/chiefnerd/2743
Dr. Peter McCullough
https://t.me/VigilantFox/3204
Dr. Jay Bhatacharya about children
https://t.me/VigilantFox/3209
Dr. Ryan Cole didn’t lose a single patient
https://t.me/VigilantFox/3214
Paperwork showing biolabs set to open Feb 2022…
https://t.me/realjust_human/5207
Truth Social update
https://t.me/realjust_human/5230
Bill Barr on Trump
https://t.me/realjust_human/5231
Nunes asks for Scavino on Truth Social
https://t.me/realjust_human/5238
Covington files case for bolas..uh oh
https://t.me/realjust_human/5261
Obama and BioLabs?
https://t.me/realjust_human/5289
Andrew Weber ted talk with Obama
https://t.me/realjust_human/5330
TronAnon catching WWG1WGA. On Truth Social
https://t.me/TronAnon/400
Nazi symbolism
https://t.me/TheRealKimShady/49106
Ukraine evil
https://t.me/TheRealKimShady/49084
Media paid to lie about vax
https://t.me/TheBlazeTV/4860
They are shooting their own Ukrainians
https://t.me/robinmg/16807
Russian tells USA “we have found your bio weapons”
https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/18568
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*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
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*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
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—————————
My Patriot Supply
https://preparewithandweknow.com/
Get your emergency Food Kit today ^^^
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/
Music
An Uncommon World
Song by Charlie Ryan
https://artlist.io/song/60878/an-uncommon-world?search=an-uncommon
Banners for Freedom - https://www.banners4freedom.com/
Ukraine on Fire full movie
https://rumble.com/vwxxi8-ukraine-on-fire.html
Thomas Renz, Esq. Discusses federal filings
https://t.me/chiefnerd/2737
BioNTech SEC Filing
https://t.me/chiefnerd/2738
Mortality 6x higher
https://t.me/chiefnerd/2740
Putin discusses combat ops
https://t.me/chiefnerd/2743
Dr. Peter McCullough
https://t.me/VigilantFox/3204
Dr. Jay Bhatacharya about children
https://t.me/VigilantFox/3209
Dr. Ryan Cole didn’t lose a single patient
https://t.me/VigilantFox/3214
Paperwork showing biolabs set to open Feb 2022…
https://t.me/realjust_human/5207
Truth Social update
https://t.me/realjust_human/5230
Bill Barr on Trump
https://t.me/realjust_human/5231
Nunes asks for Scavino on Truth Social
https://t.me/realjust_human/5238
Covington files case for bolas..uh oh
https://t.me/realjust_human/5261
Obama and BioLabs?
https://t.me/realjust_human/5289
Andrew Weber ted talk with Obama
https://t.me/realjust_human/5330
TronAnon catching WWG1WGA. On Truth Social
https://t.me/TronAnon/400
Nazi symbolism
https://t.me/TheRealKimShady/49106
Ukraine evil
https://t.me/TheRealKimShady/49084
Media paid to lie about vax
https://t.me/TheBlazeTV/4860
They are shooting their own Ukrainians
https://t.me/robinmg/16807
Russian tells USA “we have found your bio weapons”
https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/18568
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
Flat Earth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg
★AND WE KNOW PINS – 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ DONT TREAD ON ME ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Don The Punisher Pin ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ We The People Pin ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated Cross Pin ★
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
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