BGMCTV END TIME PROPHECY NEWS 062924
BGMCTV
BGMCTV
48 followers
25 views • 10 months ago

BGMCTV MESSIANIC END-TIME PROPHECY NEWS

FROM A PROPER BIBLICAL HEBREW ROOTS VIEWPOINT

Stayed tuned for the prophecy news headline show “The Remnant’s call...06/29/24 To find out what prophecies came true this week…“ripped straight from the headlines” Verily I say unto you, the only way to rightly understand prophecy is…from a Messianic Hebrew Roots perspective. For without the roots the tree is dead.

www.bgmctv.org or streaming live @ www.yeshuatube.org


TUES BIBLE STUDY 7:30 PM ET, WENS THE SLEDGEHAMMER SHOW 7:30 PM ET, SHABBAT 11 AM ET.

Messianic Congregation Beth Goyim A Messianic Jewish Congregation where Jew and Gentile meet as one people. Messianic Shabbat Services. Messianic Bible study. Located in Lexington, NC.

Messianic Jewish audio and Prophecy videos available, If you are looking for a solid teaching ministry, then you have found a home. If you just looking for fluff and stuff this is not your place. THE CITY GATE MESSIANIC BIBLE STUDY Tuesday 7:30PM. The SLEDGEHAMMER Show Wenesday 7:30PM, Shabbat “Saturday” Service 11AM ET. BGMC TV, THE CITY GATE BIBLE STUDY, Messianic thought, Messianic life, following the Messiah Yeshua and the Messianic Jewish Disciples. Christian Jews. Christian+Jew, Messianic radio wtrcradio.com

We stream from our own website www.yeshuatube.org on Tuesday @ 7:30 PM ET for The City Gate Messianic Bible Study. Wednesday 7:30 PM ET for The Sledgehammer Show. Shabbat (Sat) 11AM ET for a live Shabbat Service.

If you don’t see us on youtube go to our other channel on Rumble www.rumble.com/BGMCTV

Our main website is www.bgmctv.org

politicsjesuschristianprophecyreligionyeshuawarmessianicstraight truthcovid
