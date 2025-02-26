BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Vaccine Nation (2008) - Vaccine Documentary by Gary Null
CuresWanted
CuresWanted
Film Description: At the end of the eighteenth century, British physician Edward Jenner, with highly questionable medical credentials, initiated the theory and practice of live virus immunization that continues to serve as the scientific basis for the ever increasing vaccination of the world’s citizens. With the number of vaccinations given to infants and children rising, kids are receiving doses of toxic mercury and other heavy metals well above environmental safety levels. 

 

Yet the medical evidence is clear. Mercury, known as thimerosal, and other heavy metal additives are highly toxic and threaten children with neurological damage. The long-term efficacy of global vaccination remains controversial, inconclusive and is suspect in light of the powerful corporate interests, lobbying efforts, and profits associated with a multi-billion dollar vaccine industry.. 

 

In his documentary film Vaccine Nation, award-winning investigative film director Dr. Gary Null challenges the basic health claims by government health agencies and pharmaceutical firms that vaccines are perfectly safe. This is one of the most critical questions facing today’s children and future generations to come. If inoculation with a large regimen of vaccines is safe, what can account for the rapid increase in autism and other mental disabilities that are now at epidemic proportions? And why isn’t the sudden onset of neurological illnesses in children being treated as an urgent crisis by our government and medical industries? 

 

Weaving together interviews with many of the nations most expert medical researchers, private physicians specializing in autism, parents of children victimized by immunization, congressmen, vaccination activists, legal authorities and more, Vaccine Nation will awaken viewers to one of the continual perils to the health and future of children. 

https://garynull.com/ 

https://www.garysvitamincloset.com/  

 

autismheavy metalssafe and effectivevaccinationvaccinationsvaccinemeaslesmmrmumpsaluminumhepatitis bmercurypolioseizuresmandatory vaccinesthimerosalaluminiumsmallpoxchicken poxsidsgary nullaspergersformaldehydeshaken baby syndromalan yurko
