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EP 150: Who’s More Successful… Jason Bateman or Ricky Schroder… Who Really Cares?
Homewrecker Podcast
Homewrecker Podcast
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This week, we ditch our usual format and instead have a conversation that goes all over the place. We talk about people arguing online over who's more successful... Jason Bateman or Ricky Schroder and why the whole argument is ridiculous. We share our thoughts on success and how it really shouldn't be up to anyone to pass judgment on your success other than yourself. Our conversation then shifts to where we think the "Powers that Wanna Be" are trying to steer society in the next few years and thinking about preparing for that possible eventual reality. We end our chat talking about some recent movies and TV shows we've been watching, podcasts we've been listening to, an abandoned show idea we had and much more. We appreciate everyone spending their time with us and as always we thank you for listening!

Please check out:

https://homewreckerpodcast.supercast.com/

https://www.homewreckerpodcast.com

https://www.innerstandingshypnosis.com

https://www.tarotbymonique.com

https://www.etsy.com/shop/WondersByMonique?ref=shop_sugg

https://www.alexarionfitness.com

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
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successjason batemanhomewrecker podcastchild actorsdevils hornsangels trumpetsrick schroder
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