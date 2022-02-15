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EP 150: Who’s More Successful… Jason Bateman or Ricky Schroder… Who Really Cares?
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This week, we ditch our usual format and instead have a conversation that goes all over the place. We talk about people arguing online over who's more successful... Jason Bateman or Ricky Schroder and why the whole argument is ridiculous. We share our thoughts on success and how it really shouldn't be up to anyone to pass judgment on your success other than yourself. Our conversation then shifts to where we think the "Powers that Wanna Be" are trying to steer society in the next few years and thinking about preparing for that possible eventual reality. We end our chat talking about some recent movies and TV shows we've been watching, podcasts we've been listening to, an abandoned show idea we had and much more. We appreciate everyone spending their time with us and as always we thank you for listening!
Please check out:
https://homewreckerpodcast.supercast.com/
https://www.homewreckerpodcast.com
https://www.innerstandingshypnosis.com
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.etsy.com/shop/WondersByMonique?ref=shop_sugg
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
@MoniquePCHt
@THEAlexArion
@_MoniqueGisele_
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
Please check out:
https://homewreckerpodcast.supercast.com/
https://www.homewreckerpodcast.com
https://www.innerstandingshypnosis.com
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.etsy.com/shop/WondersByMonique?ref=shop_sugg
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
@MoniquePCHt
@THEAlexArion
@_MoniqueGisele_
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
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