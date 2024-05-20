Create New Account
🚩Military Coup Simulation Reveals Potentially Dangerous 2024 Outcome for Donald Trump
GalacticStorm
2251 Subscribers
Published 16 hours ago

Tucker Carlson Network clip  |   Michael Waller: Military Coup Simulation Reveals Potentially Dangerous 2024 Outcome for Donald Trump.


'They are wargaming how to get a certain seated president out of office.  Even if Donald Trump rightfully wins the 2024, this group wants to have him removed. They are manipulating the legal system. This is banana republic stuff. ' 



#TuckerCarlson #JMichaelWaller #DonaldTrump #CIA #NSA #januarysix #JoeBiden #news #politics #interview #podcast #DOJ #2024election 

