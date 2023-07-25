Lighting a Ceramic Oil Lamp

My most popular ceramic creations are my oil lamps. In this short video, I demonstrate how easy you can light the lamp. Perfect for when the lights go out or, for mood lighting. Will burn way beyond typical candles. I will be posting another video of all my oil lamps. Enjoy! 😊
