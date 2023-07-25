Create New Account
Lighting a Ceramic Oil Lamp
Snickerhaus Studio
My most popular ceramic creations are my oil lamps. In this short video, I demonstrate how easy you can light the lamp.  Perfect for when the lights go out or, for mood lighting.  Will burn way beyond typical candles.  I will be posting another video of all my oil lamps. Enjoy! 😊

ceramicpotteryoil lampartist christine belt

