This Saint Pop Culture News
DFlirt
DFlirt
30 followers
9 views • 3 days ago

Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see. Peace and good fortune to you all!


Today is all about popular culture--the movies we watch and the music we listen to. I am gonna show you some movie clips that hold more understanding about the world we live in than we realized. Pedophilia seems to be rampant in pop culture--we'll get into it. Is Garth Brooks a serial killer? That's a rabbit hole you didn't know you needed. We'll talk about how Trump is connected to the Back To The Future movie, and then a scene from a movie called News Benders--you really need to see that one. I got some pop culture Top Stories lined up for you, and when all of that is said and done, we'll wrap with the Fun Stuff.


#dflirt #daddyflirt #thissaintnews

trumphollywoodpropagandamusicnetflixdisneyprogrammingmoviestelevisioncountrynickelodeonpredictivestartrek
