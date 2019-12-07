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ESA and Andre Kuipers - Through My Eyes
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18 views • December 07, 2019
Well!!!!...Imagine that!!! Gravity on the ISS....followed by a blatantly obvious and very sloppy editing job, on behalf of the NASA/ESA editing team, to try and cover up a clumsy mistake by Andre Kuipers.
Guy? Seriously...this should piss you off!
They are stealing your money and feeding you bullshit! You are paying for your space agencies to lie to you and your government is in on it!
Link to source video...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zxJW-vawJBQ&t=2371s
Guy? Seriously...this should piss you off!
They are stealing your money and feeding you bullshit! You are paying for your space agencies to lie to you and your government is in on it!
Link to source video...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zxJW-vawJBQ&t=2371s
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