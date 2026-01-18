The Biblical Confession at 1 John 4 Jesus Christ is come in the flesh is the Reality of Jesus Christ Himself Living in You. A Valuable Reading of The Epistle of Mathetes to Diognetus.John12:25Jam1:12

The law and the gospel are two keys. The law is the key that shutteth up all men under condemnation, and the gospel is the key which opens the door and lets them out.

1 Corinthians 15:1-4

1, ¶ Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand;

2, By which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain.

3, For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;

4, And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures: