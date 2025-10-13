Stunning long range imaging over 100 miles in infrared reveals the amazing flat earth reality!

Visibility over 100 miles in infrared reveals a stunning flat earth! Ghostly mountain shapes appear as a silent witness the earth is optically flat! What does this mean folks?





[edit 7/23/2018 Thank you all for the positive comments and encouragement, and even the critical ones. I apologize for the sound, I'll promise to do better next time. Some asked where I was standing, I walked down the trails from the Malibu Bluffs Park to a secluded spot and based on Google maps I identified the location at: 34.032204, 118.702984 for the IR imagery. Some are beginning to do math and calculate angles and that is great, the reason I say the mountain should not be visible is because of the foreground hills, if the ocean extended all the way to the base of the mountain, than yes, the mountain should be partly visible. follow the ray path out to the mountain and you will realize in google maps with terrain turned on that the path intersects land features along the way, I think the most prominent are about 20 miles out of about 400' height. It should be obvious there is a hill in front of the mountain it's right there in the video and photo with a height of about 0.01 rad. v/r -JT





