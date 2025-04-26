BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Tracing the Development of Evil
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
120 followers
31 views • 7 days ago

Where does evil come from? Tracing its growth and progress leads to a forensic study of humanity. It begins in the Garden of Eden with the fall of mankind.

Evil is like a cancer that can be identified by the symptoms it produces and it can be found in the Bible if you know what to look for. There are certain scriptural references that simply don’t make sense until you know the history of the Kabbalah and the role that King Solomon played in developing it.

Pastor John provided an overview of this false religion with its holy serpent and the decision to take the low road. The Kabbalah is the antithesis of God’s character and everything He stands for. This pernicious evil was responsible for splitting the nation of Israel into two kingdoms. God instructed the prophets Isaiah, Jeremiah, and Ezekiel to confront this spiritual cancer.

Even John the Baptist and Jesus opposed this malevolent belief system. The Kabbalah will ultimately serve as the basis for the Antichrist religion and its false messiah.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2023/RLJ-1926.pdf

RLJ-1926 -- AUGUST 20, 2023

Our new website:

https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://rljc-eaec.org/donations/


Keywords
jesusjohn the baptistkabbalahfalse religiongarden of edennation of israelking solomonprophet ezekielprophet isaiahbiblical referencesfall of mankinddevelopment of evilorigin of evilforensic study of humanitysymptoms of evilholy serpentantithesis of godtwo kingdomsprophet jeremiahspiritual cancermalevolent belief system
