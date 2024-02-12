These Operations Continued All Day... Feb. 11, 2024 -- CALIFORNIA

These clowns were up above us today making sure our air was horrible while the ball game was going on. Please let me know what the sky was like in your area. Sorry I sound bummed in the is video but its harder and harder to be in good spirits when you start realizing everything we have been taught and handed in life has been a giant lie.





👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf

👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos





Please help us spread this evidence far and wide...

👉 Link to book, 'Climate Fake'

Climate Fake

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/climate-fake/paperback/product-5pq85w.html?q=Climate+fake&page=1&pageSize=4&fbclid=IwAR11G22sDsnI6k0c3wUbJaq2yB8ozn6SvkRwVrTHoUiQz98csVwYHErMH7g

👉 Link to book 'Sacrosanct'

Sacrosanct

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/sacrosanct/paperback/product-5zv7p7.html?q=Sacrosanct+David+Yates&page=1&pageSize=4

👉'UNDER AN IONIZED SKY

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Under-Ionized-Sky-Chemtrails-Lockdown/dp/1627310533





3DogGunnit

https://www.youtube.com/@3DogGunnit/videos

Mike Decker II

https://www.youtube.com/@wyomingmikedecker/videos

Dave Holly UK

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_L4zUJxvLGGhT5yzIJOOsw/videos

SKYWATCH_SWFL

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mikelu/videos?page=1

Alaska Sky Watcher

https://www.youtube.com/@alaskaskywatcher/videos





