A CALL TO REPENTANCE
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
22 views • 1 day ago

Every human being struggles with the spiritual disease of sin. It permeates society and there is a parallel with America’s behavior compared to Israel’s disobedience and subsequent exile when God used the Assyrians and Babylonians to conquer the disobedient Hebrews.

Iran is in the news with the bombing of its nuclear reactors and President Trump is pursuing restraint in global conflicts. Islam is divisive, even among its own sects, similar to the church splits found in Christianity.

Gossip, dissension, and unforgiveness are destroying the churches and society. The Scriptures say that judgment always begins with God’s people and Pastor John urged Christians to examine themselves, repent, and forgive those who hurt them. Pray for each other. Pray for our leaders. Pray for the unsaved. Pray for revival.

Repentance is the only way to avert the pain that comes with judgment. A Christian walking with Lord can expect to secure God’s blessings. It's time to rise up and answer the call upon your life.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2025/RLJ-2022.pdf

RLJ-2022 -- JUNE 29, 2025

Our new website:

https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://rljc-eaec.org/donations/


jesusjudgementrepentance
