Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Reynosa / Hidalgo Port of Entry: More shocking proof of Biden's Border Invasion
channel image
GalacticStorm
2233 Subscribers
Shop now
22 views
Published 15 hours ago

Ben Bergquam - Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News | Breaking: Back at the Reynosa / Hidalgo Port of Entry and more shocking proof of Joe Biden and the Democrats invasion. They want you to think that they’re doing something to fix the border. They are liars.


They have destroyed it and it’s not by accident. Check this out! …Much more to come!


#CBP1 #BidenBorderInvasion


Law & Border, Real America’s Voice News

@RealAmVoice @BenBergquam


 - Sponsored by http://PatriotMobile.com promo code: RAV


https://x.com/BenBergquam/status/1778623088071975284

Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket