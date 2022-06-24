Unborn Lives Matter: Historic Court Victory for America’s Children

The United States Supreme Court delivered a historic victory today for unborn babies. America’s highest court overturned the Court’s infamous 1973 decision known as Roe v. Wade that unleashed nationwide abortion on demand. The court upheld Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban, thus letting states regulate abortion within their borders. The majority opinion was delivered by Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett. Three of those judges were nominated by former President Donald Trump.





Judge Alito wrote in the majority opinion released today, “The Constitution makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision….“





Roe’s constitutional analysis was far outside the bounds of any reasonable interpretation of the various constitutional provisions to which it vaguely pointed,” Alito continued. “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”