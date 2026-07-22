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Why the Stars are Lining up to Return America to Freedom & Prosperity Once Again
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
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THE TIDE IS TURNING.

How much longer are hard-working Americans expected to stand by while corrupt politicians, deep-state insiders, and globalist elites systematically destroy our freedom, attack our health, drain our wallets, and tear this nation apart?

In this explosive live stream, we are tearing off the band-aid and exposing the unforgivable betrayals, massive cover-ups, and multi-trillion-dollar corruption taking place right in front of our eyes by both sides of the aisle.

### WHAT THEY ARE HIDING FROM YOU:

THE $2.3 TRILLION BLACK HOLE: While you struggle with skyrocketing gas prices and the cost of living, the Pentagon "loses" TRILLIONS of your hard-earned tax dollars with zero accountability. Where is that money actually going?THE GREAT LOCK DOWN & MANDATE FRAUD: Forced business closures, crushed dreams, and censored speech. Big Tech and government agencies conspired to silence anyone who dared to speak the truth about untested mandates and health policies.WEAPONIZED JUSTICE & J6 ENTRAPMENT: The dirty reality of how federal agencies and crooked judges set up American patriots, pushed phony conspiracy narratives, and railroaded citizens while the real instigators walked away untouched.QUIETLY SURRENDERING OUR SOVEREIGNTY: Behind closed doors, Congress is secretly pushing to integrate the U.S. military with foreign powers—handing over our technology, our intelligence, and our independence without your consent."MY FRIENDS WILL GET HURT": What are Washington insiders panicking about? We look at explosive quotes, secret disclosures, and foreign money trackers following politicians in the Presidency, House, and Senate.Our Founding Fathers fought a war to end taxation over pennies compared to the multi-trillion-dollar extortion we face today. We are paying the highest cost of living in history to a government that refuses to put it's citizens first. But history proves it only takes 3% of dedicated, unapologetic Americans to stand up, expose the rot, and return this nation to freedom and prosperity!

WATCH, LIKE, AND SHARE THIS STREAM SO YOU CAN SEE HOW WE CAN RESTORE FREEDOM IN AMERICA 100% LEGALLY AND SAFELY!


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iranpoliticsamericaisraelwartaxesfinance
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy