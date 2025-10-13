BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dr Jennifer Daniels with Joyce Riley on The Power Hour - (Archived 09/09/2005)
CuresWanted
CuresWanted
874 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
47 views • 2 days ago

Joyce Riley from THE POWER HOUR interviews Dr Jennifer Daniels from Syracuse NY.

Jennifer Daniels, MD, explains the current state of affairs as to why your doctor cannot help you and why medical doctors cannot deviate from Big-Pharma control mechanisms.  Plus, a natural protocol to help you pack an emergency first aid kit --- if you are headed into the Coastal devastation!


FREE CANDIDA CLEANER Reports - https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels/1387

TOTAL HEALTH ACCELERATOR COURSE - https://totalhealthaccelerator.thinkific.com/?ref=9f9e76

https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels


B17, Laetrile, Apricot Seeds - RNC Store: https://rncstore.com/cureswanted

Use Coupon Code: CURESWANTED


If you wish to LEAVE A TIP - https://buymeacoffee.com/cureswanted

Travel Deals: https://wg.vacations/88974311578

More Travel Deals: https://taketestdrive.club/index.php?page=register&c=SR991947


Keywords
survival kitcharcoalgo baghipaathe power hourtea tree oiljoyce rileyvitality capsulescalcium bentonite claytiger balmhealth insurance portability and accountability actthe power hour with joyce rileydoctor profileingsilvadene
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy