Banning Russian AND American Oil May Push us OVER THE EDGE | Glenn Beck

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President Biden’s decision to ban Russian oil imports in response to Putin's invasion of Ukraine makes sense ONLY IF the administration agrees to re-open American oil drilling at the same time (which seems highly unlikely). Otherwise, Glenn explains, this decision could hasten our nation’s decline. Americans already are on the edge with sky-high gas prices that now are likely to get worse. AND those prices will affect FAR MORE than travel. But, Glenn theorizes, Biden and his cronies truly don’t care: ‘They DESPISE the United States of America.’
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