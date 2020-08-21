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"Local" Media Purports WNY Coin Shortage, Municipality Fiscal Doom & Gloom
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6 views • August 21, 2020
Coin shortage, real or manufactured, is affecting the consumption habits of Western New Yorkers. Study finds financial outlook for Buffalo to be the second-worst in the nation, next to Rochester. Federal Reserve begins research on Central Bank Digital Currencies.
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