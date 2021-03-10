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Mildred Grazing On Some Local Grass My Garden Is A Bog My Giant Sulcata Tortoise In The Local Park
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20 views • March 10, 2021
Our garden is a bog !!!
It has been a very wet UK winter this year, I think it has been the wettest winter for many many years.
It has been raining for weeks now and all our grass has gone so we are taking some of the tortoises for a walk to our local park just to get a good feed.
Meanwhile I have been re seeding the garden, fingers crossed we get the grass back soon.
Anyone else have this problem and what do you do to solve it ?
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It has been a very wet UK winter this year, I think it has been the wettest winter for many many years.
It has been raining for weeks now and all our grass has gone so we are taking some of the tortoises for a walk to our local park just to get a good feed.
Meanwhile I have been re seeding the garden, fingers crossed we get the grass back soon.
Anyone else have this problem and what do you do to solve it ?
If you like this video please thumbs up or subscribe for more content like this.
Thank You So Much For Your Continued Support.
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/MyRubyCountry
If you would like to help support our work: https://www.patreon.com/user?u=50992662
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