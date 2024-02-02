To Civil War or Not to Civil War?

For three years, Americans have been subjected to the most corrupt, un-American, subversive, hostile, and globalist-minded administration in the history of the United States. It’s clear to tens of millions of Americans that the radicals running the Biden administration are intentionally trying to destroy this country, the most blatant illustrations of that being its open-border policies and legal assaults on Texas whenever the state tries to implement security measures. All this prompts the question — have we reached the point of civil war? Time stamps in today’s show: @ 11:58 | The bloody reality of war @ 15:00 | Americans are the people we once were @ 22:20 | Federalism is the answer @ 34:18 | The real problem is that too many people are very wrong about critical things @ 39:40 | Reading listeners’ feedback
