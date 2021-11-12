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The Truth About Abraham Lincoln
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
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200 views • November 12, 2021
Did you know that Abraham Lincoln was abandoned by his father and was suicidal for many years? Do you know the hidden story behind how Lincoln became president? What is the truth about Abraham Lincoln?

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Sources:
http://americacomesalive.com/2013/02/12/abraham-lincoln-1809-1865-president-from-1861-1865/

http://mrnussbaum.com/lincoln/childhood/

https://suite101.com/a/abraham-lincoln-was-permanently-estranged-from-his-abusive-father-a376107

http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3036550/

http://history1800s.about.com/od/Lincoln-Family/f/Was-Mary-Todd-Lincoln-Mentally-Ill.htm

http://www.pbs.org/wnet/lookingforlincoln/featured/watch-looking-for-lincoln/290/

http://www.mises.org/daily/952

https://www.lewrockwell.com/2002/06/thomas-dilorenzo/is-there-a-libertarian-case-for-lincoln/

http://archive.lewrockwell.com/decoster/decoster21.html

http://www.mises.org/daily/607

http://archive.lewrockwell.com/orig/mercer1.html

http://archive.lewrockwell.com/dilorenzo/dilorenzo18.html

https://mises.org/journals/rae/pdf/rae7_2_2.pdf

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