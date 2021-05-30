WelcomeTheEagle hanging with Judy Mikovits - iron sharpens iron 05/29/2021

Judy Mikovits and Kent Heckenlively (Judy's Co-writer) came rolling into my church last night and we all had a good time getting educated and the real scoop from Judy & Kent! If you pay close attention, you hear Kent confirm WelcomeTheEagle's deep theory that HIV/AIDS was around and basically created in the late 50's by Hilary Koprowski when he was in the the French Congo (aka Zaire) making a better polio vaccine, because the Salk polio vaxx was basically garbage! Koprowski knew and it was known that you shouldn't use the chimpanzee guts to make vaccine, that you should at least use the rhesus or macaque monkey because the have one of the same blood type as humans... (the b type)? Anyways, WelcomeTheEagle has a very hard to find documentary "Origins of AIDS" that has Hilary on camera denying he ever used chimps, but all the video evidence is in this documentary that he lied his ass off and basically gave humanity HIV/AIDs from SIV (simian virus) in the late 50's. That factoid was hidden through the 60's and 70's, then Fauci was selected like a hood ornament to look like the savior of HIV plandemic of the 80's... Fauci hasn't ever had an original thought since or ever! He just reads scripts from his handlers....The question should not be, "what came first the chicken or the egg?". But rather..."what came first the chimp guts (SIV) or XMRV (Xenotropic murine leukemia virus–related virus) aka mouse guts?"Answer might be: Mouse guts came first from the millions and millions of polio vaxx, then the HIV from the chimp guts from newer version of the polio vaxx...."Origins of AIDS" 2004 Documentary here:Other good info:Follow: @WelcomeTheEagle88Join my new Facebook and MeWe VAERS resource pages:Follow me on:Bitchute, Lbry, BrandNewTube, Vimeo, GAB, MINDS, MeWe, Minds, Twitter, Brighteon, 153News.net:Please support me with one time donations or purchase of select dashboards:Venmo: @Albert-Benavides-1PayPal: BENAVIDEZ18CashApp: $AlbertBenavidesContact me at ProtonMail: