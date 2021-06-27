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SMHP: Enough Is Enough, Turn Off Your Tell-Lie-Visions aka Black Mirrors! (full version)[27.06.2021]
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70 views • June 27, 2021
BANNED ON YOUTUBE!
Apply critical thinking and use discernment to come to your own conclusions regarding the content in the video.
Please do you own research on the content and don't take any of the content here as the final say.
*** Remember to bookmark my website: https://shakingmyheadproductions.com
https://www.paypal.me/savedsoberawake/ - Invest in SMHP / Independent Media.
You can find all of my videos from my old channel and this channel at these to links:
https://odysee.com/@shakingmyheadproductions:2 (Original)
https://odysee.com/@ShakingMyHead2:8 (Old Backup)
I am posting new content here al the time:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/shakingmyhead/ - BitChute
https://rumble.com/user/shakingmyheadproductions - Rumble
Video Resources:
SMHP may not agree with everything from the content producers we share. Apply critical thinking and use discernment to come to your own conclusions regarding the content in the videos / links.
For the mystery of iniquity doth already work: only he who now letteth will let, until he be taken out of the way. And then shall that Wicked be revealed, whom the Lord shall consume with the spirit of his mouth, and shall destroy with the brightness of his coming: Even him, whose coming is after the working of Satan with all power and signs and lying wonders, And with all deceivableness of unrighteousness in them that perish; because they received not the love of the truth, that they might be saved.
And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie: That they all might be damned who believed not the truth, but had pleasure in unrighteousness. 2 Thessalonians 2:7-12
Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me. John 14:6 “In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace;” Ephesians 1:7 God bless you and your families. Know Yeshua Jesus! Repent of your sins. Let the Potter mold his clay into something wonderful!
--
SMHP Never Watch The Television - Banned On YouTube! [27.06.2021].txt
SMHP: I live in Orlando and watched the Pulse "event" unfold from a local level.
I drove by the nightclub for several years so it is important to me that 5 years later we should still be talking about what "took place" that night.
I can't share my "opinion" on this platform, so this is the short version that does not imply anything directly. The full version is posted Here:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSuj_8zaUn4FwvSAPO8m8iw/videos
719 viewsJun 27, 2021
Shaking My Head Productions
7.53K subscribers
https://youtu.be/VNGH2258FII
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSuj_8zaUn4FwvSAPO8m8iw/videos
--
'Enough Is Enough -Turn Off Your Tell-Lie-Visions aka Black Mirrors!'
The full version is posted Here:
https://rumble.com/vj2r9x-never-watch-the-television-banned-on-youtube.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UsDgg6AX4NlO/
https://shakingmyheadproductions.com/
Shaking My Head Productions - an hour ago
21547 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UsDgg6AX4NlO/
Apply critical thinking and use discernment to come to your own conclusions regarding the content in the video.
Please do you own research on the content and don't take any of the content here as the final say.
*** Remember to bookmark my website: https://shakingmyheadproductions.com
https://www.paypal.me/savedsoberawake/ - Invest in SMHP / Independent Media.
You can find all of my videos from my old channel and this channel at these to links:
https://odysee.com/@shakingmyheadproductions:2 (Original)
https://odysee.com/@ShakingMyHead2:8 (Old Backup)
I am posting new content here al the time:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/shakingmyhead/ - BitChute
https://rumble.com/user/shakingmyheadproductions - Rumble
Video Resources:
SMHP may not agree with everything from the content producers we share. Apply critical thinking and use discernment to come to your own conclusions regarding the content in the videos / links.
For the mystery of iniquity doth already work: only he who now letteth will let, until he be taken out of the way. And then shall that Wicked be revealed, whom the Lord shall consume with the spirit of his mouth, and shall destroy with the brightness of his coming: Even him, whose coming is after the working of Satan with all power and signs and lying wonders, And with all deceivableness of unrighteousness in them that perish; because they received not the love of the truth, that they might be saved.
And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie: That they all might be damned who believed not the truth, but had pleasure in unrighteousness. 2 Thessalonians 2:7-12
Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me. John 14:6 “In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace;” Ephesians 1:7 God bless you and your families. Know Yeshua Jesus! Repent of your sins. Let the Potter mold his clay into something wonderful!
--
SMHP Never Watch The Television - Banned On YouTube! [27.06.2021].txt
SMHP: I live in Orlando and watched the Pulse "event" unfold from a local level.
I drove by the nightclub for several years so it is important to me that 5 years later we should still be talking about what "took place" that night.
I can't share my "opinion" on this platform, so this is the short version that does not imply anything directly. The full version is posted Here:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSuj_8zaUn4FwvSAPO8m8iw/videos
719 viewsJun 27, 2021
Shaking My Head Productions
7.53K subscribers
https://youtu.be/VNGH2258FII
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSuj_8zaUn4FwvSAPO8m8iw/videos
--
'Enough Is Enough -Turn Off Your Tell-Lie-Visions aka Black Mirrors!'
The full version is posted Here:
https://rumble.com/vj2r9x-never-watch-the-television-banned-on-youtube.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UsDgg6AX4NlO/
https://shakingmyheadproductions.com/
Shaking My Head Productions - an hour ago
21547 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UsDgg6AX4NlO/
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