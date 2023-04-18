https://gettr.com/post/p2eqpin3368
They're using the Wall Street Journal, the New York Post, and the Washington Post, all those respected media outlets, to fan out their propaganda, their misinformation
他们利用《华尔街日报》、《纽约邮报》、《华盛顿邮报》，所有这些受人尊敬的媒体机构来扩大他们的宣传，他们的错误信息。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #weaponization #takedowntheccp #scottmckay #mosenglish
