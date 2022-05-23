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US Senate Hopeful Josh Clark in GA Calls Out Globalist CFR: America at a Crossroad
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70 views • May 23, 2022
America is at a critical crossroads where it will either lose its liberties and constitutional republic or experience a re-awakening of freedom and a true restoration, warned U.S. Senate candidate Josh Clark in this interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine's Alex Newman. Clark, a homeschooling father and successful businessman who retired as a lawmaker after two terms, also warned about organizations like the Council on Foreign Relations, a globalist organization that Alex refers to as Deep State HQ in America. If successful in entering a runoff with Hershel Walker, Clark is confident that he will win the race to represent Georgia in the U.S. Senate.
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