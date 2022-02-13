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Arrests Being Made At The Trucking Convoy Near The Ambassador Bridge!
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1107 views • February 13, 2022
Arrests being made at the Ambassador Bridge! As soon as the crowd shrinks in size, the police move in, and try to block anyone filming their activities. Vast majority of the Convoy has already moved to another location.
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