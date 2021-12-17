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Militia Alert! UN Takeover of Salt Lake City!
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621 views • December 17, 2021
Militia Alert! UN Takeover of Salt Lake City! Biden sending US Armed Forces to battle China and Russia while UN compounds are illegally positioned for UN troops! These illegal and anti-Constitutional compounds must be dismantled NOW!!! 75.000+ Communist chinese troops MASKED AS UN PEACE KEEPERS ready to invade US when US Armed Forces are sent to Taiwan, Ukraine and Middle East! GET THE WORD OUT!
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