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Intelligence Real vs Fake
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Main YouTube: https://bit.ly/3j5BxGr
What can we do about people on the Internet who bother us with their crazy conspiracy theories and irrational arguments? The Internet itself has turned to Artificial intelligence for a solution. This is ironic, since A.I. is what started the problem in the first place. (Please see our video "Internet Zombies" https://youtu.be/jo50mZrbsjM for further explanation of how that has happened.)
Nevertheless, social media now regularly shadow bans, blocks, or completely shuts down anyone who does not conform with their beliefs in several different areas.
Far from being a solution, artificial intelligence on the Internet is only further polarizing the world. We have A.I. to blame for the increase in violence and irrationality over various global issues. In this video, we present to you the REAL solution... one which we urgently need to implement, and which we are now experimenting with on this channel.
TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]
Produced by: Ish
Narrated by: Felipe
Written by: Dave
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Property Damage Millions Destroyed During George Floyd Riots Tenants From Hell
HoltonWiseTV
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Portland proud boys versus ANTIFA ( FIGHT SCENES ONLY ) COMPILATION
unsocial media productions
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Far Right v Police v Black Lives Matter protests (UK) - ITV News - 13th June 2020
Global Report News
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Trump Rally turns violent in Sacramento as Proud Boys, Antifa face off
ABC7 News Bay Area
Questionmark sign Question Questions | Free Animated Motion Background #222
sgprolab
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Trump Caravan 2020 vs Black Lives Matter Protesters
Mudvayne
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Proud Boys vs BLM & Antifa VICIOUS Portland clashes with paintballs & street brawls caught on VIDEO
NUMO TV
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Delusional Trump Supporters Protest Democracy Compilation Vol. 1
The Humanist Report
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Trump supporters face off with BLM in Pacific Beach, San Diego- News 360 Tv
News 360 Tv
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
WTF is Wrong with Trump Supporters Part 2
The Humanist Report
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
PROUD BOY THUGS BACK AT IT Jumping BLM Protestors in DC During March for Trump Fight Compilation
HMO! Podcast
Trump Protesters Get Emotional When Asked Simple Questions II
John Doyle
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
COVID-19 Test kits _ President Trump we continue to procure millions of Swabs tests collectors
D Plus Production
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Free green screen mouth movement animation
Idk Animations
Singapore reports side effects in 0.13% of over 2.2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered
CNA
Vaccine Stock Footage
Eye Definition
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Violent Olympia riot BLM protester shot by Trump supporter News 360 Tv
News 360 Tv
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
SENILE
FREE FOR PROFIT USE NF CINEMATIC TYPE BEAT
CHANCE
H3 Music
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License
Inspiring Violin Trap Beat 2020 Strings Free For Profit Beats
Unknown Instrumentalz
What can we do about people on the Internet who bother us with their crazy conspiracy theories and irrational arguments? The Internet itself has turned to Artificial intelligence for a solution. This is ironic, since A.I. is what started the problem in the first place. (Please see our video "Internet Zombies" https://youtu.be/jo50mZrbsjM for further explanation of how that has happened.)
Nevertheless, social media now regularly shadow bans, blocks, or completely shuts down anyone who does not conform with their beliefs in several different areas.
Far from being a solution, artificial intelligence on the Internet is only further polarizing the world. We have A.I. to blame for the increase in violence and irrationality over various global issues. In this video, we present to you the REAL solution... one which we urgently need to implement, and which we are now experimenting with on this channel.
TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]
Produced by: Ish
Narrated by: Felipe
Written by: Dave
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Property Damage Millions Destroyed During George Floyd Riots Tenants From Hell
HoltonWiseTV
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Portland proud boys versus ANTIFA ( FIGHT SCENES ONLY ) COMPILATION
unsocial media productions
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Far Right v Police v Black Lives Matter protests (UK) - ITV News - 13th June 2020
Global Report News
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Trump Rally turns violent in Sacramento as Proud Boys, Antifa face off
ABC7 News Bay Area
Questionmark sign Question Questions | Free Animated Motion Background #222
sgprolab
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Trump Caravan 2020 vs Black Lives Matter Protesters
Mudvayne
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Proud Boys vs BLM & Antifa VICIOUS Portland clashes with paintballs & street brawls caught on VIDEO
NUMO TV
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Delusional Trump Supporters Protest Democracy Compilation Vol. 1
The Humanist Report
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Trump supporters face off with BLM in Pacific Beach, San Diego- News 360 Tv
News 360 Tv
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
WTF is Wrong with Trump Supporters Part 2
The Humanist Report
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
PROUD BOY THUGS BACK AT IT Jumping BLM Protestors in DC During March for Trump Fight Compilation
HMO! Podcast
Trump Protesters Get Emotional When Asked Simple Questions II
John Doyle
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
COVID-19 Test kits _ President Trump we continue to procure millions of Swabs tests collectors
D Plus Production
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Free green screen mouth movement animation
Idk Animations
Singapore reports side effects in 0.13% of over 2.2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered
CNA
Vaccine Stock Footage
Eye Definition
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Violent Olympia riot BLM protester shot by Trump supporter News 360 Tv
News 360 Tv
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
SENILE
FREE FOR PROFIT USE NF CINEMATIC TYPE BEAT
CHANCE
H3 Music
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License
Inspiring Violin Trap Beat 2020 Strings Free For Profit Beats
Unknown Instrumentalz
Keywords
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