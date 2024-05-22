THE JEWISH TORAH INDIGENOUS PALESTINE SCIENCE ₪ LOGICAL FALLACY

'Muh ZOOM meeting got hijacked by Unit 8200...and all VfB habs to shoah for eet is this lousy screenshot!'





Be glad there aren't any others 🫣





VfB was attending Robert Moningstar's MJ-13 Zoom Meeting -The Aztec UFO Crash, when the Phoenicians tried busting a move on us 🛸





https://robertmorningstar.substack.com/p/open-invitation-to-join-in-robert





This actually happened, and now lends credence to Nick Fuentes' claims - the vulnerabilities of Cozy [and now ZOOM] were weaponized to engage in their pathetic attack





When news of what happened to Nick got out, all of it had been blurred; when this happened mere hours ago as of this posting, we were subject to the full rankness of all the gay pr0n these twinks could muster, along with a repeated sample of MC Hammer's 'You Can't Touch This' and green-screened faked beheadings 🔪





Wonder if he's being cheated of royalties, huh, you one trick ponies 🦄





The hacking attempt was discussed in further detail on the next episode of World Pirate Radio Podcast News - will have it for you when it's available





The video...we'll let it speak for itself





Source: https://gab.com/Bojo06/posts/112482476809774814





