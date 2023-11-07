The Cost of Widespread Cowardice and Blind Obedience: Mass Conformism to Tyranny | Academy of Ideas (Mirror)

Original source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zOJLGpfnX34
Upload date of original source: Wednesday, 26 January 2022
Title of original source: Why are Most People Cowards? | Obedience and the Rise of Authoritarianism
Channel name of original source: Academy of Ideas
Channel of original source (YouTube): https://www.youtube.com/@academyofideas
Website of original source: https://academyofideas.com
Source of thumbnail image for video: https://www.aau.edu/research-scholarship/featured-research-topics/study-identifies-new-brain-region-suppresses-fear
Note: I originally came into contact with this video presentation via the following mirrored video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/3Z4ySBvjyYzF
Channel of mirrored video (Bitchute): https://www.bitchute.com/channel/QPEqJlGcgwva
Channel of mirrored video (Bitchute): https://www.bitchute.com/godhasnoreligion
Channel name of mirrored video: god.has.no.religion
For those viewers/listeners who may have benefited in some way from this video presentation: please consider visiting the aforementioned links and providing positive feedback to the respective content creators. Thank you.
Memorandum: This channel is not monetised. Hence, I do not profit financially from, nor endorse, any advertisements which may be displayed on or alongside my Brighteon channel, https://www.brighteon.com/channels/neoremonstrance. Likewise, any visual or video advertisements which may be displayed before, during, or after the playback of videos uploaded on my Brighteon channel are present entirely against my own volition and apart from my endorsement.
Let it be known: the Lord Jesus Christ is King of kings and Lord of lords, and every conceivable power and authority is inferior to, and superseded by, Jesus Christ, who is Lord over all. (See Revelation 17.14; 19.16.)
Neo-Remonstrance tags and authorised Neo-Remonstration:
Blogger (my website): https://theremonstrant.blogspot.com
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/neoremonstrance
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/neoremonstrance
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@neoremonstrance:9
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-5094586
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@neoremonstrance
Gab: https://www.gab.com/neoremonstrance
Twitter: https://twitter.com/neoremonstrance
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.