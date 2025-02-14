SENSITIVE Johnny Vedmore responds on the Tessa Lena podcast to posts by his ex-partner Whitney Webb

Plenty of discussion here on the original substack from September 2023 - SENSITIVE Johnny Vedmore Responds to Whitney Webb on the Tessa Lena podcast 28sep23

Please be kind and wise

Tessa Lena

Sep 28, 2023





As you probably know, Whitney Webb, a household name in dissident journalism, whose work I have followed with reverence and shared generously with friends all throughout COVID, accused Johnny Vedmore, another gifted investigative journalist known especially for his work on Klaus Schwab’s ancestry and the CIA, of having been abusive in their personal relationship.





Out of respect for both of them, I am not going to comment on the plot. I stepped forward to offer a platform to Johnny to present his side, for two reasons:





One, I hate to see friends in distress. Having been through severe and very cruel abuse earlier in life and having paid a very high price for not defending myself at the time, I take this subject seriously, and I don’t believe it would be easy for a narcissist to befriend me at this point in my life.





Two, the situation is very sad and yields itself very readily to exploitation and juicy takes. There is no lack of people who don’t like Johnny, or don’t like Whitney, or just like clickbait, and who would be thrilled to use this situation to make us all dumber or more militant, to divide us into Team Whitney and Team Johnny, and to make us fight another religious war with each other (while the people with a lot of money are restructuring our world). I rather detest this trend, so I stepped forward, albeit reluctantly so.





I ask you to please carefully examine both sides without prejudice, with your eyes on spiritual clarity and truth, and make up your own mind based on what you see.





The format of the interview is simple. I asked Johnny to tell his story and then just listened. I am merely a witness to his story. The interview is three hours long and packed with information that has never been told.





This interview is a journey, very heavy, unusual, and emotionally intense.





Please be kind to everyone.





And yes, it goes without saying that Whitney has my invitation to come on my podcast if she wants to, and I will treat it with integrity as well.





May the Creator support and protect the truth tellers, and may love and clarity heal us all.





