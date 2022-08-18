Reason to get a food forest design with Food Forest Abundance: with Michael Hoffman

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Hear from the Director of the Self Reliant Living Program at FFA as to what one of the most important reasons is to getting a food forest for yourself; and that is to rebuild your connection with nature.
Interested in learning more? Visit www.foodforestabundance.com to get set up with your very own food forest today!