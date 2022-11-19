Top 10 Short Yoga Breaks and Yoga Weekends in the USA

Yoga Breaks and Yoga Weekends in the USA

CLICK > Short Yoga Retreat USA

This is the humble home of Sara Artist Yogi Hart + Loving Partner Drew Kaboom - A couple of yogis holding space for solo women travelers interested in a wellness immersion of daily yoga focusing on health and happiness in the real world with asana + aroma + plant food medicine + Reiki + walking meditation + sound healing practices. Sessions are tailored to a One on one experience but can accommodate up to 2 people upon approval.