Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare and the Applications in the Field with Dr. Anthony Chang and Dr. Orest Boyko

Can AI revolutionize the healthcare field along with the rest of the world? With new systems and workload relief, the benefits may be staggering.



Press play to learn:



How AI can be integrated into standard healthcare

Who benefits from the introduction of AI, and how

Possibilities of revolutionizing early diagnosis



Dr. Anthony Chang, Chair & Dr. Orest Boyko, Vice-Chair of the American Board of Artificial Intelligence in Medicine (ABAIM), share their current progress and hopes for the future of AI in medicine.



Artificial intelligence has revolutionized almost every aspect of how we live. However, the healthcare industry can be slow to change, but the guests today hope to change that, possibly increasing the standard of healthcare worldwide.



Whether decreasing the logistical workload for doctors or finding the a from tests undetectable by humans, the possibilities AI can bring into the field are immense. Additionally, AI may even be able to diagnose issues years in advance before humans would have been able to recognize the pattern, saving countless lives.



Visit abaim.org for more information.



Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: apple.co/30PvU9C