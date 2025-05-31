© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tragedy in Namibia – Tourist Killed by Lion 🦁🇳🇦
Description:
A heartbreaking incident in northern Namibia: a tourist was killed by a lion near a private lodge in the Kunene region. The attack has sparked serious concerns about wildlife safety and tourism protocols.
Here’s what we know — in just 60 seconds.
Hashtags:
#Namibia #LionAttack #TouristKilled #WildlifeIncident #BreakingNews #Kunene #SafariSafety #AfricaNews #HumanWildlifeConflict #TravelAlert #NewsPlu