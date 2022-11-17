Dallas Poll Workers Report Thousands of Votes Appeared in Computerized System as Polls Closed

The "EXPERTS" running the machines are SAYING!... "That means that they are LITERALLY rigging this election!" (0:50)

Deep state democrats manage to WIPE OUT ALL REPUBLICANS in the results through mysterious voting machine glitch that happens at the very last minute? And the FINAL RESULTS display "a mysterious BLUE wave"?... See the dallas results.



Can you GUESS who We are quoting HERE:

"PEOPLE are 'being fed the ILLUSION of justice' ONLY. THEY are not getting 'TRUE Justice'. The WICKED f***s! - are NOT 'getting PUNISHED'! They are NOT 'being held RESPONSIBLE', for their CRIMES. 'A BRIBE' here - a BRIBE there - a RIGGED election - a RIGGED outcome - a RIGGED!... JUSTICE system - is "a F***ED!... justice system". The CONSTITUTION of the united states is DEAD! And SO is their so-called, "RULE of LAW"? The illuminati, are the ONES, who have DECIDED - what LAWS, shall be 'ENFORCED, and PASSED' - upon HUMANITY. THEY are "UNCONSCIONABLE!" Their SYSTEM of GOVERNANCE? - is "for THEM!"… to get away with - the WORST evils! - while they 'PRETEND!'… to hold people to ACCOUNT, with 'LESSER offenses', against the LAW." (November 08, 2020 BLOG)

