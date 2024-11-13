BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
BGMCTV P161 Parash 003 Lekh L’kha Get yourself out HQ
5 views • 5 months ago

 P161 Parash 003 Lekh L’kha (Get yourself out)

p161 003

Synopsis – The promise of the Lord to His chosen people. As long as they walk in His ways and follow the rules He set up there will be shalom.


Theme & Message – Avram is asked by Yehovah to leave his father’s house. A difficult choice to leave what you have known to an unknown but blessed life ahead. Sedom and `Amorah (Sodom & Gomorrah). To live between Beth El (House of God) and Ai (Heap of ruin) for Avram and Lot. The prophecy about Messiah. Messiah would be a priest and a King on the order of Malki-Tzedek (Melchizedek). Finally the Birth of Ishmael and the problems that caused.




B’resheet / GENESIS 13


This chapter gives an account of the return of Avram/Abram from Egypt to the land of Canaan, and to the same place in it he had been before, Gen_13:1 and of a strife between the herdsmen of Avram and Lot, and the occasion of it, Gen_13:5 which was composed by the prudent proposal of Avram, Gen_13:8 upon which they parted; Avram continued in Canaan, and Lot chose the plain of Jordan, and dwelt near Sodom, a place infamous for wickedness, Gen_13:10 after which the Lord renewed to Abram the grant of the land of Canaan to him, and to his seed, Gen_13:14 and then he removed to the plain of Mamre in Hebron, and there set up the worship of God, Gen_13:18.


www.BGMCTV.org

Keywords
north carolinayeshuahrrmessianicncadamslexingtonbgmcjewish christianahebrew roots
