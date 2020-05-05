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Wireless Radiation and DC Voltage Exposure Effects on Plants and Humans
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80 views • May 05, 2020
During researching Diffenbachia (Dumb Cane) plant deformities in wireless radiation fields from cell phone towers and utility AMR/AMI transmitting meters, I found that an atmospheric DC voltage appears to be missing from my home that is essential to life! It can be replaced by connecting the plant to a 1.5 volt battery.
via Wireless Radiation LLC
via Wireless Radiation LLC
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