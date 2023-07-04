Create New Account
Episode 5 - Übermensch [Aired on JUNE 2023]
Jack Karanjau 🇰🇪
Man has always wanted to become a god. The German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche spoke of an Übermensch which translates to Superman, their great work is to seek knowledge which will transform man into a race of Supermen.


Check out my eBook 'Co-Pilot' - jkaranjau.files.wordpress.com/2023/03/co-pilot_illustrated-free.pdf Enjoy!


