Our Lord's Message to Valentina Papagna on the War of Russia and Ukraine

Quo Vadis





Feb 14, 2023





The following comes from Valentina from the message of February 5, 2023:





Today during Holy Mass, during the Offertory, our Lord said, “I want you to offer Me, Russia and Ukraine.





It is for a very good reason that I ask you to do this for Me.





I don’t want to put fear into you, My children, but between Russia, China and Ukraine, and other nations are also involved in this, they are secretly planning to start a war, and it is on the brink to start.





They are planning this war secretly from all directions.”





“The other nations are not supporting this war, but they are aware of it, that it will start sooner or later, and they are preparing to defend themselves, but they are not telling the people the truth because people would panic.”





Our Lord said, “I try to warn you, My children, of the danger that is upon you.





The only solution is that you have to pray.





Prayer is the only solution. If enough people pray, this war may be stopped or mitigated, at least for the time being.”





We better listen to our Lord’s warning and pray that our Lord will place His Holy Hand over this world and protect us.





In September of 2022 Valentina received a very similar message from Our Lord and Our Lady.





Here are Valentina's words:





Suddenly our Lord Jesus and Blessed Mary Most Holy came and said, “Valentina, our daughter, leave everything you are doing and go and pray. What you are doing is not necessary.





We need your prayers.





What you are doing is quickly passing by, and it’s all worthless.”





“We come to tell you that the danger of war is so close.





The Russian President wants to start a dangerous nuclear war.





He is determined to start the war and show the world how powerful he is. He is a very unreliable and evil person,” she said.





“All the nations from every country gather to try to resolve this and come to an agreement, but they achieve very little.





We urge you, my children, to pray, and to tell all of our children to pray very much now for this intention.”





“Maybe God the Father will intercede and stop this, but it depends on you, my children, how you respond through your prayers.





Now is not the time to ignore what is coming to you all.”





“You live in a very difficult and dangerous time.





Warn our children as soon as you can, and please PRAY, my children, PRAY.”





“Prayer is the only solution, and which can stop this.”





Valentina is a Roman Catholic in good standing, who has the full support of her Spiritual director and parish priest, Franciscan Father Valerian.





She wishes to share her experiences and messages only to help people come closer to God and to grow in holiness as Jesus and Mary desire.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E7Yc3JN9iNg



