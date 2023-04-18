Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Willow IS URGENT @Fayetteville NC high kill “shelter”
64 views
channel image
Amanie K9
Published Yesterday |

Willow is urgent. That means she will be killed soon without a foster/ adopter/ human help. Shelter killing of healthy pets is at an ALL TIME HIGH yet people turn away and busy themselves with other things .

red/ blue/ purple/ green make zero difference to these innocent lives Mans Best Friends. There is zero accountability at these well funded kill places and never an independent audit. No one cares, your politicians don’t care. 

Please  share willow to save her life, or go to your local shelter and save a life. 



Keywords
murderanimal welfaretaxpayer fraud

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket