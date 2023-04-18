Willow IS URGENT @Fayetteville NC high kill “shelter”

Willow is urgent. That means she will be killed soon without a foster/ adopter/ human help. Shelter killing of healthy pets is at an ALL TIME HIGH yet people turn away and busy themselves with other things .



red/ blue/ purple/ green make zero difference to these innocent lives Mans Best Friends. There is zero accountability at these well funded kill places and never an independent audit. No one cares, your politicians don’t care.

Please share willow to save her life, or go to your local shelter and save a life.





