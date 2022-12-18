Feeling Gaslighted? Think Again - Thinking vs. Feeling (Lesson 2) The TimeKeeper illustrates how language has been modified to remove critical thinking and rationalization

The TimeKeeper talks about the impacts of social engineering on critical thinking in modern society and how it is being replaced with emotion.
The TimeKeeper illustrates how language has been modified to remove critical thinking and rationalization and replace it with feeling. Specific examples are given showing this modification to the langauge, and the social engineering present in the education system is illustrated using The Race of Life.
Emphasis on how emotion has been used to remove and replace reason from the debate about critical topics such as social justice, economics, politics and ethics and morality is also highlighted.
