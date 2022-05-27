© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Counter BioTerrorism Expert Reveals U.S. Govt Is Gone
Follow
12
Share
Report
11184 views • May 27, 2022
On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane talks to Counter-BioTerrorism Expert, Dr. Tau Braun who reveals who and what is driving this global power grab under the Covid sham, warns of impending attempts to shock, frighten and lockdown the people of America and the world again. And he reveals how bad and how long this will go on before we emerge on the other side. And first stop for the next pandemic pressure? The Flauntingly Free State of Florida; taking down the most free state first ensures the tumbling of the other 49; a special warning to Gov. DeSantis….will he heed the warnings? And Fake warnings and proof of fear porn. Expect nothing less from the Dr. Jane Ruby Show than Truth in Medicine.
Watch the full show here: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2022/05/bioterrorism-expert-reveals-u-s-govt-is-gone-taking-down-florida-monkeypox-fear-porn-incoming-full-show/
Watch the full show here: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2022/05/bioterrorism-expert-reveals-u-s-govt-is-gone-taking-down-florida-monkeypox-fear-porn-incoming-full-show/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.