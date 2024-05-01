Create New Account
2 Guys Drinking Coffee Episode 157 – Culling the Population, Creating customer for life for Big Pharma… Or both?
2guysdrinkingcoffee
Published Wednesday

Many times, over the course of this podcast, we have discussed the globalist/Predator Class agenda for the world.  We’ve known it as Agenda 2030, The Great Reset, New World Order, and many other monikers.  But regardless of what we call it, the truth is it all comes down to some basic irrefutable facts.

constitutiontyrannysoldout

