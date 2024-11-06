IT'S OFFICIAL ⚠ THE REAL NEW COMMODORE® 64ˣ IS FINALLY HERE❗

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The _real_ Commodore® Corporation have honoured a computer with the C64 name _for the first time in 30 years_ as we review the new spec Oct 2024 64-bit Commodore 64 x PC running Commodore OS Vision; a Commodore 64 shaped Mini ITX computer, but does it combine retro design and modern power in the perfectly balanced package?... ?? Thanks to http://PCBWay.com for great PCBs from $5!
*MENU:*
0:00 Intro & Context
2:29 Who owns the Commodore brand?
5:31 Barebones Case Unboxing
8:12 Win a Case+Keyboard
8:44 Commodore 64x Unboxing
10:50 Teardown
12:00 Setup
13:08 Boot!
19:14 Menus
21:06 Emulators Part 1 - C64/Amiga
23:00 LED Backlit Keyboard
23:39 Emulators Part 2 - C64 Demos
29:06 Gamepads & Fn Keys
29:55 Emulators Part 3 - PET
31:28 System Updates
32:11 Emulators Part 4 - ZX Spectrum/Windows/Dual-boot
32:39 Animated Wallpaper!
33:29 Included Apps (Media, Office, Coding, Utils, Games)
34:07 Why it's the PC we've waited for
36:12 Multitasking Stress Test
36:42 Conclusion & Supporter Cred
