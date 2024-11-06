IT'S OFFICIAL ⚠ THE REAL NEW COMMODORE® 64ˣ IS FINALLY HERE❗

*Get the C64x:* https://bit.ly/cbm64x | *Win C64x Translucent Case+Keyboard:* https://raffall.com/retrorecipes | *Stock Status:* https://www.mini-itx.com/c64x-live

The _real_ Commodore® Corporation have honoured a computer with the C64 name _for the first time in 30 years_ as we review the new spec Oct 2024 64-bit Commodore 64 x PC running Commodore OS Vision; a Commodore 64 shaped Mini ITX computer, but does it combine retro design and modern power in the perfectly balanced package?... ?‍? Thanks to http://PCBWay.com for great PCBs from $5!

• Sean, Leo, and Ewan

• https://www.youtube.com/@CubicleNate

• All other credits shown on screen

• Wikipedia / Wikimedia Commons

• The Internet Archive

• Gardenside Prods., Clue Detectives & Paradise Radio

• Special thanks to Ladyfractic & Junifractic!

• All other media featured is marked as public domain on Google Images or used with written permission or shown under fair use law.





*MENU:*

0:00 Intro & Context

2:29 Who owns the Commodore brand?

5:31 Barebones Case Unboxing

8:12 Win a Case+Keyboard

8:44 Commodore 64x Unboxing

10:50 Teardown

12:00 Setup

13:08 Boot!

19:14 Menus

21:06 Emulators Part 1 - C64/Amiga

23:00 LED Backlit Keyboard

23:39 Emulators Part 2 - C64 Demos

29:06 Gamepads & Fn Keys

29:55 Emulators Part 3 - PET

31:28 System Updates

32:11 Emulators Part 4 - ZX Spectrum/Windows/Dual-boot

32:39 Animated Wallpaper!

33:29 Included Apps (Media, Office, Coding, Utils, Games)

34:07 Why it's the PC we've waited for

36:12 Multitasking Stress Test

36:42 Conclusion & Supporter Cred





*THANK YOU MODERATORS:*

• Conrad Vogel

• https://www.youtube.com/@CubicleNate

• James Langridge

• Lee Volante

• Mauricio Tonnera





*SOME INGREDIENTS BY:*

• http://MattGrandis.net - designer of https://perifractic.com site

• http://twitter.com/_GazMarshall - some graphics

• http://PaulKitching3d.com - some 3D models





