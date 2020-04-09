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Pedophile Priests, Murdering Eugenicists, And Organ Harvesting - War Room Full Show
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16 views • April 09, 2020
A major tide shift is ahead, but this will bring good developments and bad as the future of humanity and America is at stake. Signs point to the Trump administration turning their focus to China and their human rights abuses over the years. Guest Mitchel Gerber joins to break this down. A pedophile priest has been released from jail and is set to be back in the Vatican. Leo Zagami joins to discuss this. The eugenicists are being exposed through proxy by the Trump revolution and Bill Gates and Anthony Fauci are the latest to be exposed. Patrick Howley joins to discuss. Take advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!
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